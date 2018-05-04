Fourth annual ‘Senior Prom’ had a large, festive crowd

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The fourth annual “Senior Prom,” sponsored by the Bloomfield Board of Health, was held Friday afternoon, April 27, at the Knights of Columbus hall on State Street. Residents from the township and Glen Ridge fed on a wide assortment of foods donated by 18 local restaurants while listening to Vince “The Prince” Torrell and his “Sounds of Sinatra.”

Torrell roamed the dance floor in good voice. Later on, a disc jockey provided music for dancing. Everyone had a lai about their necks and there was a photo booth to preserve the occasion. According to Paula Peikes, supervisor of Bloomfield Human Services, 160 seniors attended the event while another 20 were left on a waiting list. Hospitality and food service were provided by 60 Bloomfield College nursing students.

“It’s a way for the students to learn about our community and interact with seniors at a party,” Peikes said.

Too often, she said, young nurses interact with only infirmed seniors while the prom provided an increased understanding of senior life. The nursing students were also responsible for setting up the room and delivering the food.

Transportation to the prom was provided by the Bloomfield Recreation Department and the Bloomfield School District. In the absence of Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia, 2nd Ward Councilman Nick Joanow spoke on behalf of the township.