Brookdale students plant seedlings for Earth Day

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Brookdale Elementary School students celebrated Earth Day on Thursday, April 26, by planting flower seedlings. Each class participated and at around 1 p.m. the kindergarteners filed out the front door and down the steps. A number of parents waited on the lawn.

The children were paired off and given trowels. The ground beneath the scrubs along the front facade had been worked so the chore of digging was easier. Into the ground went zinnia, borage and sunflowers. These had been donated by John Evangelista, a Brookdale parent who is also the agricultural operations director for Groundwork Elizabeth, a nonprofit providing students with programs in sustainability. He brought 350 seedlings.

“The students at Brookdale School were excited to plant flowers in front of the school, not only to make our school more beautiful, but to help make our Earth more beautiful,” Principal Lauren Barton said.