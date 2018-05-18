Good crowd, lots to see at Fair and Art Show

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 10th annual Glen Ridge Eco-fair was held Saturday, May 12, on Ridgewood Avenue along with the 40th annual Glen Ridge Arts Festival. With the event cancelled last year due to inclement weather, this year it was a rain or shine occasion. There was a little precipitation again in the morning, but no more than that. Demonstrations and advice about how to keep the natural world healthy were located in the Eco part of the event while the Arts Festival vendors offered handmade items to keep it looking good. At the high school, there was barbeque, live music and a student art show.