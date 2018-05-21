Panel in Orange to address minority, women-owned businesses

ORANGE, NJ — Orange at large Councilwoman Donna K. Williams will be hosting a special panel discussion for “Minority-Owned Business Contracts and the Set Aside Program” on Tuesday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ambrose-Ward Mansion, 132 South Harrison St., East Orange.

Panelists include state Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake; Ernest Williams of the Orange Township Affirmative Action Commission; and African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey President John E. Harmon Sr. Timberlake represents the 34th District, which includes East Orange. She previously worked at a nonprofit organization that assisted women, children and families and is a former member of the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders. She replaced Sheila Oliver in the Assembly, when Oliver stepped down to serve as lieutenant governor.

According to Councilwoman Williams, as a county freeholder last year, Timberlake wrote and passed an affirmative action ordinance establishing a set aside and joint venture program to increase economic opportunity for women-owned, minority-owned and veteran-owned businesses in Essex County.

“The reason why we’re doing this is for minority and women-owned businesses and other small businesses — to give them a fair chance to compete for, bid on and win contracts in the city of Orange Township,” said Ernest Williams on Tuesday, May 15. “The first step is to ensure that they are ready, willing and able to participate in these projects as they come up. They need to start preparing themselves right now, before these contracts come up, and participating in this panel discussion will help them do that.”

The councilwoman agreed.

“This panel discussion will be a great opportunity for local small businesses, minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs to get up-to-date information on the many opportunities they may qualify for that are out there, waiting them to participate,” Councilwoman Williams said. “Knowledge is power and, more often than not, knowledge can mean profit for an enterprising businessperson or entrepreneur, too.

“But the key is being able to access that knowledge and that’s what this panel discussion is designed to do: educate and update our local minority and women-owned businesses about the existing programs that could benefit them. I want people to know that this is their city and their government and their community and their economy, and they can compete to do business here, just like anybody else inside the city or from outside the city.”

“Essex County is one of the most economically vibrant counties in the state of New Jersey and the surrounding areas,” said Donna Williams. “We need to do all that we can to make sure that those communities who previously have not been a part of that vibrant activity are now and rightfully fully engaged participants.”

For more information about the panel discussion, call Donna Williams’ office at 973-266-4025.