N.A.N.’s Mother’s Day Breakfast is a transition to the future

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Chapter of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network hosted its sixth annual Mother’s Day Breakfast on Saturday, May 12, at 10 a.m. in Christian Pentecostal Church on Clinton Avenue.

But there was a sad note to this year’s event, because Irvington N.A.N. President and Essex County Freeholder Lebby Jones announced she would be stepping down to allow October Hudley, the group’s newly elected president and at large councilwoman, to become her successor.

“It was Lebby Jones’ last event,” said Mayor Tony Vauss on Tuesday, May 15. “She understands. She said it’s time to turn this over to the young folks. I think it’s a great opportunity for Dr. Hudley to put her twist on things and push N.A.N. to even greater heights.”

Hudley also acknowledged the poignancy of Jones announcing that this year’s Mother’s Day Breakfast would be her last as Irvington N.A.N. president.

“President Lebby C. Jones made an announcement that, next year, she would no longer be the president, that she felt that it was important to pass the torch over to someone who could carry out her legacy with the Irvington National Action Network,” said Hudley on Saturday, May 12. “Last month, we had elections and I was voted as the president of the Irvington National Action Network. And I’m telling you, I will have some big shoes to fill, because Freeholder Lebby C. Jones, I look at her as my mentor. She’s a retired educator, so am I. She was also once a councilwoman for the township of Irvington, so am I. She was the founder of the Irvington branch of the National Action Network which is a Civil Rights organization based on the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, and now I’m following in her footsteps as the president.”

Hudley said she has a heavy heart due to Jones’ departure from the local civil rights group that she founded, but she also looks forward to her role as the new Irvington N.A.N. president.

“I’m looking forward to working with my executive board, which is Vice President Pastor Jerry Smith of this fine church, Christian Pentecostal, also secretary and Councilwoman at Large Renee Burgess; and the treasurer will be Roxanne Sayers from the clerk’s office,” Hudley said. “I have a nice, strong board and I’m looking forward to increasing the membership and also offering new programs. We’re looking for new members.”

Irvington Senior Citizens Center Coordinator Gloria Chison said she has already signed on to join the new Irvington N.A.N. branch.

“I am one of their newest members and I am looking forward to working with them,” said Chison on Saturday, May 12.

Jones was unavailable for comment about her departure from the top spot of Irvington N.A.N. Vauss said the Mother’s Day Breakfast was an overwhelming success, despite Jones’ bittersweet speech.

“It was just a good event, like it always is every year since Lebby took over the chapter,” said Vauss on Saturday, May 12.

Mary Terrell, president of the 1 Linden Avenue Tenants Association, attended the breakfast with her friends, Winnie Williams and Vivian Prescott. All said they had an enjoyable time.

“It was a great event,” said Terrell on Saturday, May 12, while holding the gift bag and flowers that all the breakfast attendees received. “The speaker was dynamic.”

Prescott agreed with Terrell and Vauss.

“It’s good to be here at this event,” said Prescott on Saturday, May 12. “The speaker said: ‘And still I rise, and still I rise.’ … Our children are doing better and they’re rising. Can’t nobody hold us down, no matter what happens in this United States of America. Irvington is rising and we’re going to rise with it.”

For more information about the Irvington N.A.N., call 973-420-3780 or Burgess at 973-289-0898.