Council president excited about new pastor at Bethel Baptist Church

ORANGE, NJ — Orange incumbent East Ward Councilman and City Council President Kerry Coley was elected to a second term in office on Tuesday, May 8, but he appeared more excited about the Rev. Darren Ferguson becoming the pastor of his church, Bethel Baptist Church on Wallace Street, and for Ferguson’s sermon Sunday, May 27.

Despite a serious challenge from Dawan Alford that fell short by 79 votes, Coley managed to hold on to his East Ward seat, winning 443 votes to 364 votes, with 13 write-in votes. Although Coley said he was very grateful and excited to continue representing his East Ward constituents, he really wanted to spread the news about Ferguson.

“I’m changing gears. Enough about Orange politics,” said Coley on Monday, May 14. “We have been without a pastor for the past two and a half years. I was chosen to serve on the search committee last year and that was one of the hardest things I did.”

But Coley said that hard work paid off. He added that he had formally introduced Ferguson to the community at the council meeting on Tuesday, May 15.

“We selected Dr. Ferguson after an extensive search and he’s coming to us out of New York state,” said Coley on Monday, May 14. “He’s going to be at Bethel Baptist Church on Sunday, May 27.”

Coley said Bethel Baptist Church celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, but something was missing, because the church didn’t have an official pastor. He said they are starting this year off right and charting a course for the future with Ferguson’s guidance and leadership.

“He’s going to be doing some phenomenal things in Orange,” said Coley. “The installation ceremony is going to be in October. We just celebrated 100 years this past October. Dr. Ferguson wants to do his installation ceremony during our 101st anniversary celebration.”

Meanwhile, Coley has invited the entire Orange community to the church on Sunday, May 27, to meet the new pastor and hear him preach. He also invited everyone to come out and participate in the church’s Spring Revival in June.

“We’re having our three-night Spring Revival from Friday, June 15 to Sunday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Ferguson is going to be the featured preacher at the revival,” Coley said. “We are fortunate and blessed to have been in a position to even receive the resume and application from a candidate like a Dr. Ferguson to come to Orange. He’s going to be doing some great things, as everyone will see, as time unfolds.”

Orange Public Library Finance Board member Nicole Williams-James is also a member of Bethel Baptist Church and she is just as excited as Coley that Ferguson is their new pastor. She also said the church has a host of activities and events lined up to celebrate the 101st anniversary, culminating with Ferguson’s installation service Sunday, Oct. 14.

“On Saturday, June 9, the city will host a street-renaming ceremony for Alma Clay on Wallace Street,” said Williams-James on Tuesday, May 22. “Community block party to follow immediately after, sponsored by Bethel Baptist Church. Dr. Ferguson is all about social justice and equality for all people and he doesn’t play, when it comes to injustice, corruption or any of the things that have been plaguing and hurting the black community for years. He’s the real deal when it comes to being a man of God.”