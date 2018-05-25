WOHS student assistance counselors screen ‘The Hunting Ground’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School student assistant counselors Keshia Golding-Cooper and Amadeo Chirichiello screened an important film for students and parents on May 9 called “The Hunting Ground.” The film looks at the staggering statistics of sexual assault on college campuses and was nominated for several awards, including two Emmy nominations, and won the Stanley Kramer Award by the Producers Guild of America.

In the film, female students shared their stories of sexual assault on campuses including Harvard Law School, George Washington University, USC, Tufts, MIT, Princeton, Notre Dame, Michigan and Emerson. Shocking statistics noted that 16 percent of females are assaulted on college campuses across the country, but 88 percent of them do not report the assaults. Alcohol and/or drugs are reported to be involved in 95 percent of the assaults. Worse, for those that do report the assaults, they rarely see justice by their colleges, primarily due to schools’ financial interests. Even when perpetrators are found to be guilty, they are rarely expelled and are allowed back on campus.

According to the film’s creators, the tide has begun to turn as young women are standing up and saying “no” to sexual assaults on their campuses and learning how to file Title IX complaints against their colleges. Title IX is a federal civil right that prohibits sex discrimination in education, including the discrimination against pregnant and parenting students and women in science, technology, engineering, and math programs. It also addresses sexual harassment, gender-based discrimination and sexual violence.

According to the film’s creators, survivors of all genders and sexual orientations are continuing to organize and take a stand against sexual abuse on campuses. They have an uphill fight, however, as current Education Secretary Betsy DeVos noted that the Education Department wants to reverse course with Title IX, claiming the Obama administration had gone too far protecting student survivors to the detriment of the accused.

Social worker Robin Krugman of Jewish Family Services was on hand for the screening and conducted a question-and-answer period following the film.

An important discussion was held encouraging students to devise safety plans on campus with their friends. Once a student turns 18, parents are not included in campus issues unless included by their children.

Although the May 9 screening was held in the evening to accommodate parents, counselors plan to set up school-day screenings for seniors moving forward.