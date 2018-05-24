A dozen arrested following narcotics investigation

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino announced May 19 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, along with local, state and federal agencies, executed seven search warrants during the week of May 13 in Newark, East Orange and Irvington and recovered narcotics valued at $80,000.

During the execution of the warrants, cocaine, heroin and marijuana with a street value of approximately $80,000 was seized along with $10,000 in cash and three handguns.

The following individuals were arrested:

Andre Mims, 41, of Irvington, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and possession with intent to distribute;

Herbert Cheeks, 52, of Newark, was charged with unlawful possession of weapon and conspiracy to violate narcotics laws of New Jersey;

Gregory Mims, 43, of East Orange, was charged with conspiracy, possession of crack cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;

Lateefa Monroe, 34, of Newark, was charged with conspiracy, possession of crack cocaine and possession of marijuana;

Christopher Kays, 29, of Succasunna, was charged with conspiracy to violate narcotics laws;

Joseph DeLorenzo, 30, of Landing, was charged with conspiracy to violate narcotics laws;

Lisa DeRonde, 47, of West Orange, was charged with conspiracy to violate narcotics laws;

Stephanie Steffano, 31, of Dover, was charged with conspiracy to violate narcotics laws;

Jamel Tyler, 30, of North Brunswick, was charged with conspiracy to violate narcotics laws;

Karrien Warren, 38, of Newark, was charged with conspiracy to violate narcotics laws;

Kasimu Shomari, 54, of Newark, was charged with conspiracy to violate narcotics laws; and

Jameelah Kennedy, 39, of East Orange, was charged with possession of marijuana.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The charges against the defendants are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.