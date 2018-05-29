Annual Mountaineers Care Day brings smiles and laughter

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Despite the inclement weather, the annual Mountaineers Care Day at West Orange High School on May 18 lit up the Tarnoff Cafeteria with smiles and laughter.

Mountaineers Care Day brings together the West Orange High School Mountaineer Mentors and special needs students for an afternoon of games and dancing. Special needs students were partnered with a mentor and placed into teams, where together they rotated through several modified sports and activity stations that included parachutes and balls, volleyball, and bowling.

Following the activity stations, a dance party brought everyone together, ending with a conga line that spread throughout the cafeteria.

The event was organized by WOHS Principal Hayden Moore, administrator Debi Zarro, special needs teacher Jodi Goldstein, teacher and wrestling coach Steve Zichella, and St. Cloud physical education teacher Greg Marchesi.

“This event is near and dear to my heart,” said Moore, who began work in the West Orange School District as a child studies team member. “I love the way all our students come together, make new friends and enjoy time with one another. Judging by the smiles on everyone’s faces, I’d say we had a great afternoon with all our Mountaineers.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD