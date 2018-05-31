Town remembers those who were lost to wars

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield held its annual Memorial Day Parade down Broad Street on Monday, May 28. Robert Eskdale, 92, a World War II Navy veteran, was the grand marshal.

A good-size crowd was attracted to where the march began and ended. Along the way down Broad Street, although there may not have been long lines, there were plenty of groups watching.

Small children and dogs were in attendance.

The Rev. Joel Hubbard, of Park Methodist Church, gave the invocation from the reviewing stand. He said to God that those present come in gratitude for being able to live in America.

“We also come to you in solemnity,” he said. “Those freedoms you grant come sometimes at a great price.”

He asked that world leaders be granted wisdom and discernment and he hoped there would come a time when to sacrifice oneself for one’s country will no longer be necessary.

“We treasure each that has given their life — dear in our hearts on this day, Amen.”

Bloomfield School Superintendent Sal Goncalves spoke briefly, commending the essay contest winners, and adding that it was important for servicemen and women to relate their experiences for school children to remember. Hubbard blessed the dedication wreath.

“In this remembrance, we ask your spirit, Lord, to inspire us to strive for freedom, equality and justice,” he said, “for which so many have sacrificed.”

Many of those in the reviewing stand then made their way to Soldiers and Sailors Monument a block away for a laying of the wreath, a gun salute and “Taps.”