County pays tribute to fallen servicepersons

NEWARK, NJ — On Friday, May 25, Essex County hosted a wreath-laying ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park to commemorate Memorial Day. From left are Verona Mayor Kevin Ryan, NJ State Sen. and Deputy Chief of Staff Teresa Ruiz, Newark DAV Commander Clarence Jackson, Sheriff Armando Fontoura, Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., Freeholders Lebby Jones and Len Luciano, Deputy Chief of Staff William Payne, Chief of Staff Phil Alagia, South Orange Trustee and Freeholder Clerk Deborah Davis Ford, Newark Councilman Anibal Ramos, and Caldwell VFW member and Essex County Health Officer Michael Festa.