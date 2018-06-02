Green Hill celebrates senior fitness with GreenFit track ribbon cutting

In the front, from left, are Maggie Frank, Peg MacDuffie and Betty Toole; and in the back, from left, are Phil Dacunzio, Ines Chacon and Dyanne Savvis.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Green Hill celebrated senior fitness with the grand opening of the Green Hill GreenFit outdoor track on Wednesday, May 30, the 25th anniversary of National Senior Health & Fitness Day. The ribbon-cutting and walk/roll contest launched the new warm weather fitness program on the 23-acre tree-lined property. The GreenFit track enables residents to track their walking goals and will encourage additional outdoor activity as part of their active lifestyle.

The GreenFit program at Green Hill begins with physical fitness goals established through a partnership between the resident and Richard Lai, the director of rehabilitation. Physical fitness is key to maintaining cognitive acuity, strength and balance. Green Hill believes that goal setting is an important part of a healthy, happy and active life for seniors.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Simon