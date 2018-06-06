Washington Soup Drive delivers 1,001 cans to local food pantry

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — It’s always an incredible sight to watch Washington Elementary School students forming a human chain from the school, across Franklin Avenue, and into the Holy Trinity-West Orange Food Pantry where, on May 25, 1,001 cans of non-perishables were delivered one by one.

The West Orange Police Department Community Services Unit blocked off Franklin Avenue so that students could form their lines across the normally busy intersection.

The annual event is organized by Washington teacher Linda Perna, who has always felt that the hand-on opportunity teaches the students about sharing and caring. The lesson is not lost on the food pantry staff either.

“Knowing that Washington is a Title I school and seeing the generosity of all the families is so appreciated,” pantry administrator Cynthia Cumming said. “The kids are so excited to help and it’s an amazing thing to see.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD