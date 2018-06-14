Irvington is well-represented at EO mayor’s iftar

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted Green’s first iftar event since he became the city’s chief executive officer was held in City Hall Plaza after sunset Thursday, June 7, and the Muslim Ramadan meal was a success, according to those involved.

Green also hosted an iftar last year, while he was still chairman of the city council. This year, the Islamic interfaith event attracted the participation of local residents as well as those from as far away as Linden and Wayne, and included a number of local and county officials.

“We had more elected officials this year,” said city clerk Cynthia Brown, who is Muslim, on Thursday, June 7. “We had two judges there; one Muslim judge, Steven Brister, from the East Orange Municipal Court, and Superior Court Judge Sybil Elias, who has been fasting for a number of years. She’s not Muslim, but she remembers, as a child, hearing her grandfather do the call to prayer, so I believe he was Muslim. Also, Essex County Freeholder Lebby Jones was there.”

Brown said Green’s recent iftar was an accurate reflection of the city’s current Muslim community.

“East Orange has such a diverse community and we have a growing number of Muslims, and we felt it necessary to invite the community to provide an understanding of what Ramadan is about,” said Brown on Thursday, June 7. “It is time that we begin to tell our story, rather than have the general public read all the negativity in the press. We are doctors, lawyers, teachers, elected officials, judges and public servants. We go to work every day and we are trying to make a living and take care of our families, just like the average person.”

Imam Abdul Aziz, of the Masjid As-Habul Yameen mosque in East Orange, echoed Brown’s sentiments.

“Now he’s become mayor, he wanted to expand the event,” Said Aziz on Thursday, June 7. “And, as you see, it’s big now, with a lot of Muslims and residents of the city, and other elected officials came out to support the mayor and this is a great thing. … People begin to learn what Islam is about. When you get to understand what is Islam, it’s very easy for you to embrace Islam. People are afraid of Islam, because they don’t know what Islam is about. So when they get to know what Islam is, it becomes easy to understand. Islam is about serving God and serving other people.”

Irvington Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers, who is also Muslim, said he came out to Green’s iftar to show solidarity with other members of their religion and to have a great meal, too.

“I came over here to show some love and support to my brother and Mayor Ted Green, one of my good friends, so I wanted to come over and support,” said Bowers on Thursday, June 7. “I’ve been a Muslim at least since I was like 6 or 7 years old. That’s my faith.”

Bowers agreed with Brown and Aziz that there are a lot of negative and mistaken stereotypes about Islam and Muslims.

“There’s a lot of misinformation and misconceptions, but the religion of Islam is a peaceful religion,” Bowers said. “It’s a way of life that promotes peace, not terrorism or things that are going to cause people harm. It’s only a religion where we promote peace and harmony, and we get along with all other religions. And we enforce the peace and safety and security of our residents and those who live in and visit our township.”

The mayor agreed, and he and Bowers also vouched for the health benefits of fasting.

“I’ve been fasting and that’s why I can fit into these designer suits that I wear, and I’m able to get into some other ones that I haven’t worn lately,” Bowers said. “The idea of fasting is one where you purify your body and your soul and you get a chance to recommit yourself to your religion and constantly remember God and all that he’s done for us and our health, and be grateful.”