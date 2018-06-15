SHP presents diplomas to 233 graduates

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, June 3, at Seton Hall University’s Walsh Auditorium in South Orange, Seton Hall Preparatory School conducted the school’s 158th commencement exercises, presenting diplomas to 233 graduates.

SHP President Msgr. Michael E. Kelly and Headmaster Msgr. Robert E. Harahan presented the school’s most cherished award, the Archbishop Thomas A. Boland Award for the Most Representative Setonian, to Dominic P. Palumbo, of Morris Plains. The award has been presented annually since 1956 to that senior who, “by his accomplishments and in his person, most exemplifies the ideals of this institution, and whose values, character, maturity, successes and achievements personify the fulfillment of our mission.” A recipient of the Msgr. Thomas J. Tuohy Award Summa Cum Laude, which is presented to those graduating seniors who have maintained a 4.0 grade-point average for four years, Palumbo is also an SHP ambassador, a member of the National Honor Society and an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction. He plans to attend Georgetown University in the fall.

Senior Ryan Martynowicz delivered the valedictory address to the gathering of nearly 2,000; he will attend Washington University in St. Louis in the fall. To end the ceremony, the senior members of the C-Tonians, SHP’s a cappella chorus, led a heartfelt rendition of the school’s alma mater.

Photos Courtesy of Richard Morris