West Orange High School students hold videochat with Sen. Booker

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students from West Orange High School seeking gun control reform held a videochat with Sen. Cory Booker on April 20 following their gun violence rally in the hopes of furthering the conversation.

Following the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, students in the West Orange School District not only reached out to the students in Florida, but held memorial rallies at Edison, Liberty, Roosevelt and WOHS to honor the students and teachers killed.

Following their conversation with Booker, students Bijan Terani, Mike Petros, Marc Younker, Lilian Umetiti and Selam Woldai have continued working with Booker’s staff at his office in Newark to create a youth initiative regarding gun violence.