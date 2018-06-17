Maplewood Girl Scouts do community service

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Girl Scout Troop 20443, comprised of fifth-graders from Jefferson Elementary School, have spent the year volunteering at Harmony Day Care Center in Irvington. Starting in September, the Troop visited Harmony DCC monthly, reading to and playing with infants and young children. On their recent visit in May, the troop presented Harmony DCC Director Ketty Michel with a $450 donation to fund transportation for the day care’s summer field trip, which this year will be to the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The troop raised the funds through selling Girl Scouts cookies.