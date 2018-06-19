Girl Scouts keep West Orange clean

WEST ORANGE, NJ — For this year’s Take Action program, the members of Girl Scouts Brownie Troop 20262, which has girls from Hazel and Gregory elementary schools, decided to clean up the environments around both of their schools. On Wednesday, June 15, the girls cleaned up the environments and threw out trash and recycled all of the items that they could. The girls were passionate about keeping the environment clean and how important it was for their school grounds and play areas to be clean and free of trash. Their next step is to make signs reminding people to throw away their trash and recycle items that can be recycled and add more trash cans to the environments.