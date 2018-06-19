Jefferson hosts seventh annual Living Museum

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Throughout the month of May, the fifth-graders at Jefferson Elementary School in Maplewood researched influential persons of their choice. The students then held the seventh annual Living Museum on June 7. In front of many parents and staff, the students came alive as their influential person. At the event, the students were able to raise $1,093, which will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Cancer Research Hospital in memory of former Jefferson student Kohl Angelo.

Photos Courtesy of SOMSD