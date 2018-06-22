Fifty sixth-graders promoted at Watsessing Elementary

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Watsessing Elementary School held its annual Class Day in its gymnasium on Friday morning, June 15. Fifty sixth-graders were promoted to the middle school and in September will join students from seven other Bloomfield elementary schools to create what will become the Bloomfield High School Class of 2024.

It was a day of ceremony for Principal Gina Rosamilia, her staff and the parents and friends of the departing children.

Songs were sung by the sixth-graders. “Count on Me,” by Bruno Mars, was selected as the graduation song while “Wherever I Go,” by Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment, closed the program.

A highlight was the awards ceremony.

Outstanding awards went to students who received a grade of 90 or above in all major subjects for the 2017-2018 school year. This recognition went to Mashrura Choudhury, Dannyca Laylo, Massiel Quinones and Caleb Dalley.

Honor awards were given to students who received a grade of 80 or higher in all major subject areas for the first, second and third trimesters, in the 2017-2018 school year. Students receiving this award were Al-Haqqah Huff, Saniyah Harriott, Jomarie Dela Cruz, Julia Miller, Danica Gayatinea, Anna Li, Steven Myslinski and Leandro Brito.

Athletic/academic awards were given to students who excelled in athletics and academics. This award went to Steven Myslinski, Caleb Dalley and Nkiruka Nwafor.

The student of the year award is given to the girl and boy who have improved the most over the school year. Most improved were Jennifer Pichiya and Anthony Evans.

Two academically talented awards are also given. This award goes to the two students who are highly creative and critical thinkers. The recipients were Mashrura Choudhury and Massiel Quinones. The Watsessing Elementary sixth-grade teachers are Athena Giordano, Alexandra Gramescu, Joseph Milano, Cynthia Baptist, Heather Sall and Nicky Lee-Castaneda.