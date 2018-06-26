Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Photo Courtesy of West OrangeFront row, from left, are West Orange Police Capt. Michael Cali, Police Capt. Timothy Brennan, West Orange Fire Deputy Chief Steve Hywel, Police Chief James Abbott, Police Deputy Chief John Buoye and Police Capt. K. Dalgauer; and back row, from left, are Police Officer Brad Squires, Fire Capt. Heidi Vanderhoof, Police Officer Brett Wagner, Police Officer Chris Jacksic and Police Sgt. Pat Matullo. WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, June 18, Hazel Elementary School students honored first responders for all they do to help maintain a safe and secure school environment and for their service to the community at large. FEATURED, Hazel Elementary School, West Orange Fire Department, West Orange Police Department Hazel students honor first responders for all they do added by Editor on June 26, 2018View all posts by Editor → Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com COMMENTS
