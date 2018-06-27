Lions Club donates funds to Project Graduation

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange chapter of the Lions Club donated $500 to the West Orange High School PTA on June 11 to support Project Graduation, which was held June 21 following graduation at Codey Arena.

Roger Schneider, co-owner of Schneider Hardware, presented the check to WOHS PTA Board members Robin Mincolelli and Paula Healey. Project Graduation provides seniors with organized, adult-supervised and alcohol-free activities as part of a post-graduation party. West Orange High School has traditionally held its Project Graduation at the Fun-Plex on Route 10 in East Hanover. Students pay a portion of the cost and the community raises the balance.

“We are happy to partner with an organization like the Lions Club as they help to support our seniors and Project Graduation,” Principal Hayden Moore said. “West Orange is such a great community and I’m proud to be the principal here at West Orange High School.”