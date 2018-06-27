Class of 2018 graduates from Bloomfield High

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The sky was overcast, but Bloomfield High School celebrated its 164th commencement at Foley Field on Friday evening, June 22. The graduation program, handed out at the stadium, listed 498 names. But according to the high school office earlier in the week, that number did not correspond to the tally receiving diplomas, the difference being some students requiring additional time to fulfill graduation requirements.

But to be enjoyed was the spectacle of black-robed administrators and red-robed seniors, following three bagpipers down Belleville Avenue.

At the stadium, Principal Chris Jennings introduced Patricia Carter as guest of honor. Carter retired from the school district Dec. 31, 2017, after 47 years as a school district employee. Four seniors spoke at the ceremony. The first was class president Grace Perrotta.

Grace said she represented 500 students.

“You may know 100 or one, but as a whole we are grateful — for the teachers, parents and friends, and not-so friends who made us tougher.”

If she seemed a little out-of-breath, she said it was because she had just finished a “marathon.” “Seniors, we may act that we own this town, but we know the town owns us,” she said

Grace asked parents to trust their children to grow, stumble and rise.

Emily Paule was next with her salutatory address.

Emily said that if classmates would look back on their youth with pride.

“All experiences don’t have to be big,” she said.

Graduation was a time of confusion, Emily said, a battle with regret, and it was important to remember that moving forward is not moving away.

“No matter what you feel, your education leaves an indelible mark,” she said. “If nothing else, I hope we can be glad for what we did here.”

The valedictory address was delivered by Lillian Hoffman.

“We did it,” Lillian said.

She said that while diplomas represented an end-of-the-line and there were memories they would like to forget, there will always be many more they will remember.

“We’ll move on to new schools, faces and challenges, but we will represent Bloomfield High School,” she said. “Although we may not ever see each other again, the memories we made will last a lifetime.”

Sasha Higgs made the students’ request. This is done each year. It is a request to hold applause, cheers and air horns so that all names could be heard when each senior is called to receive their diploma, and so that the ceremony could proceed with the dignity it rightly deserved.