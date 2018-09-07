Council vice president to host Book Bag Giveaway

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington Municipal Council Vice President and at large Councilwoman Renee Burgess is sponsoring her first Book Bag Giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School on Montgomery Avenue. The event will also feature music by DJ Lil Man.

“It’s first-come, first-served or while supplies last. Thanks, to all sponsors,” said Burgess on Tuesday, Sept. 4. “Every Saturday, normally, there’s something going on. Summer’s winding down, but Irvington is not. We’re going to keep it going. Keep it moving.”

“This is my first book bag drive,” Burgess said. “I do not have a civic association but, yes, giving back to the kids has always been special to me. I am a product of Irvington and I know how important it is for all our children to get a quality education and to let them know they are loved and they have someone fighting for them.”

Burgess served on the Irvington Board of Education prior to being elected to the council in 2014, as part of fellow Team Irvington Strong social and political organization member and former IBOE President Tony Vauss’ successful campaign. Now with Vauss the mayor, Burgess is the council’s vice president, but she said educating children and helping families in need are still priorities for her.

“I was the president of the Board of Education and, during my tenure, I spearheaded the initiative to have the district wear uniforms, amongst other initiatives to improve the school district,” said Burgess. “The event … will have DJ Lil Man, Uncle Magic, school supplies and food. All Irvington schoolchildren are welcome.”

For more information about Burgess’ Book Bag Giveaway, call 973-296-2289.