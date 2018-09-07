West Orange High School orientation a success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Incoming freshmen from the West Orange High School Class of 2022 recently wrapped up a two-day orientation program, and by all accounts it was a great success.

“Over 420 students attended the two-day program focused on readying our incoming ninth-graders and upperclassmen transfers for successful careers at WOHS,” teacher Stephan Zichella said. “Ice breakers, guided tours and several small group activities were organized by the Mountaineer Mentors, who provided strategies and essential school information to ensure our new students get off to a great start.”

In addition to the ice breakers, freshmen enjoyed a scavenger hunt, played “Jeopardy,” held a Class of 2022 rally, and other fun activities.

Students were also introduced to school officials and administrators, received Chromebooks, and had their school ID pictures taken in preparation for the start of school on Sept. 6.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD