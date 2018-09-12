Online registration for Glen Ridge Town Yard Sale ends Sunday

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The third annual Glen Ridge Town-Wide Yard Sale will be held this year on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine.

Sales can be held at the homeowner’s Glen Ridge residence or at the Hillside Commuter Parking Lot, corner of Bloomfield and Hillside Avenue.

Online registration closes on Sunday, Sept. 16, at 11:30 p.m. Limited spaces are available at the Hillside Lot and they sell out quickly, say organizers. Even if you have already held a yard sale at your home this year, you may still participate. There are no borough permits required when participating in the Town-Wide Yard Sale.

Registration fees are required for:

• a Glen Ridge residence; and

• Hillside Commuter Parking Lot, for which the applicant will provide their own table. The tables rentable for this site by the borough have been sold out.

Online registration requires a credit or debit card. If you prefer to pay by check or cash, contact friends@glenridgelibrary.org for instructions.

Included in the registration fee advertising via newspapers including, the Star Ledger, The Record, and local town papers, both print and online; social media; online event calendars; online classified ads; email blasts; and fliers posted in businesses. The location of each site will be listed on the official sale map and in a custom Google Map. Those who pay the fee will also receive an official Town-Wide Yard Sale sign for their home. Homeowners who sell at the Hillside Commuter Parking Lot will be assigned two adjacent parking spaces. One may be used to park your vehicle.

For information about placing an ad on the map, contact friends@glenridgelibrary.org.

All proceeds generated from fees support the Friends of the Glen Ridge Library, a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Yard sale information and links to registration can also be found on the Glen Ridge Library’s website, www.glenridgelibrary.org/yardsale.

Questions? Contact organizers at friends@glenridgelibrary.org