West Orange students head back to school

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — It was back to the classroom for West Orange public school students on Sept. 6 and, despite the sweltering temperatures, there was excitement and smiles.

Superintendent of Schools Jeff Rutzky spent the day visiting the district’s 12 schools, beginning his morning at Gregory Elementary School, where he welcomed students, staff and parents along with new Principal Makeida Estupinan and new Assistant Principal Dwayne McNeil.

Returning Kelly students received a special message from West Orange’s hometown astronauts, Mark and Scott Kelly, for whom the school is named.

“Welcome back! We hope you had a wonderful summer and if you are new to Kelly Elementary School it’s great to have you as part of the crew. Education is a mission and you need to be focused but we also want you to have fun too,” the Kelly brothers said in their message. “We started in the second grade in that same building in 1972. The school you attend today got us on a path that led to the stars. We got a great education there and you will too. So pay attention to your teachers. They know what they are doing. If you need extra help, you should always ask. Best of luck for the 2018-2019 school year.”

Special new parent events followed morning drop-off and were held at several elementary schools. Busing appeared to be in full swing.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD