County unveils artist’s rendering of new TBZ entranceway

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., center, holds an artist’s rendering of the new entranceway to Turtle Back Zoo that was announced Friday, Sept. 14. The $5.3 million project will reconfigure and modernize the entrance and create additional entrance points so larger crowds can be accommodated and long lines of visitors waiting to enter can be handled more efficiently. With the county executive are local elected officials, and volunteer docents and zookeepers from Turtle Back Zoo.