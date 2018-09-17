West Orange Rotary donates backpacks to Kelly, Redwood schools

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Rotary continued its charitable efforts with donations of backpacks to Kelly and Redwood elementary schools.

Rotary members distributed backpacks at Kelly on Aug. 15 and at Redwood on Sept. 5. Kelly Principal Joanne Pollara and Redwood Principal Tim Beaumont, along with Redwood Assistant Principal Ana Marti, happily assisted the club and welcomed students.

Students and families arrived to select a backpack of their choice in assorted colors and styles. Each backpack was filled with school supplies for the students. By the looks on their faces, students were thrilled to receive them and thanked Rotary members for their generosity.

West Orange Rotary has long supported West Orange public schools. Each year, every district third-grader receives a dictionary, and every year Rotary provides thousands of dollars in scholarships to graduating seniors. The club is actively involved in the West Orange community and supports humanitarian efforts worldwide.

“As Rotarians, our motto is ‘Service Above Self,’” West Orange Rotary President Cynthia Hadley-Bailey said. “We are committed to serve and donate to our community, especially to the children in West Orange schools. In a few weeks, we will begin our yearly dictionary project for third-grade students.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD