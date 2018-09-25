West Orange High School valedictorian, salutatorian named

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sept. 21, West Orange High School announced that Daniel Feinblatt will be valedictorian of the Class of 2019 and Max Dickman will be salutatorian.

Feinblatt plays ice hockey for West Orange and competes in archery in Bloomfield. He is the vice president of the Technology Student Association, is the in-charge student for the ongoing Daughters of Israel Intergenerational Program, and is a member of the National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Math National Honor Society and Science Olympiad.

“I was very surprised and proud,” Feinblatt said when notified of the honor. His grade-point average is 4.741. He is looking into his options for college and has not yet decided on a major.

Dickman is president of the Technology Student Association, the Science National Honor Society and the Jewish Student Union. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Rho Kappa. He recently was notified that he and his team from the Governor’s School of Technology and Engineering would be presenting at the 2018 IEEE MIT Undergraduate Research Technology Conference in October.

“I’m proud of my achievements and the hard work that got me where I am,” Dickman said. His GPA is 4.6824. He plans to major in engineering and is looking into his options for college.

“I’m very proud of Daniel and Max,” WOHS Principal Hayden Moore said. “Their diligence and commitment to excellence exemplifies the Mountaineer philosophy of doing your best and following your dreams. Congratulations to our Class of 2019 valedictorian and salutatorian. We at West Orange High School wish you the best on all your future endeavors.”