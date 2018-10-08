WOHS spreads school spirit and ‘pinks out for cancer awareness’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Despite the West Orange Mountaineers 13-12 loss to the Livingston Lancers, the community turned out on Sept. 28 to celebrate school spirit with Fan Fest and “Pink Out for Cancer Awareness,” recognizing cancer survivors and those who have passed away.

High school sports teams and clubs sold spirit wear and handed out treats. Chess matches, karaoke and games were available for families along with information about co-curricular activities.

As Fan Fest ended, the game against Livingston began. Cheerleaders and football players donned pink accents and the youth PAL Mustang Cheerleaders joined the high school varsity cheerleaders to perform throughout the evening. The Marching Mountaineers also wore pink gloves during their performance.

Athletic Director Ron Bligh recognized some of the difficult losses to cancer that the school district experienced this past year: Liberty Science teacher Sue Zaccaro, Mt. Pleasant student Henry Chang and WOHS greeter Doris Foster.

A high point of the evening was the appearance of West Orange High School Assistant Principal Kimberly Mancarella, herself a cancer survivor. Mancarella and her family were honored by Principal Hayden Moore, Board of Education President Ron Charles, board members Sandra Mordecai and Ken Alper, Assistant Principal Lesley Chung, and Stephan Zichella.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD