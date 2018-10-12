Kelly students celebrate International Walk to School Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kelly Elementary School in West Orange joined schools from around the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Approximately 75 students from Kelly Elementary walked from multiple neighborhood meeting points to school along with parents, teachers, the West Orange Police Department and community leaders. A group of Kelly staff members walked several miles to school, setting a strong example for the students. Walkers were welcomed to school with a walking celebration and group photo.

Walk to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and concern for the environment. The events build connections between families, schools and the community.

The event was organized by the Kelly PTA through the school’s Safe Routes to School Program. Walk to School Day is part of a broad effort by West Orange’s Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board to make West Orange roadways safe for all users.

Photos Courtesy of Krisztina Crane