Badlani Foundation awards $2K grant to Gregory School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Nikhil Badlani Foundation presented Gregory Elementary School with a $2,000 grant award at the PTA meeting on Oct. 10.

The grant award was presented by Sangeeta and Sunil Badlani to Gregory Principal Makeida Estupinan. NBF had issued a challenge to West Orange public schools that the school team raising the most money for the eighth annual Walk/Run for Nikhil on Sept. 16 would be rewarded. Gregory raised $3,705 and the Roosevelt Rough Riders came in second with $2,057. Although West Orange High School raised the most money with $5,723, in order to win, they needed to bring in three times more than the other schools due to the large student and faculty population.

Gregory hopes to use the grant for grounds improvements.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD