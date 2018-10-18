Bloomfield is giving new composters a trial run

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — In an effort to go green, Bloomfield is investing in smart-technology compacting waste bins that have been set up at five locations throughout town. These compacting waste, or compost, bins have built-in compactors that utilize solar power, and are locked so no rodents or other animals can get in.

The bins are provided by Big Belly Solutions Inc., a Massachusetts-based company that has sold compacting bins in 54 countries and recently installed 50 bins in Montclair. The five cans in Bloomfield have been programmed to auto-generate email and online notifications to the Department of Public Works when each needs to be emptied.

“Composting is a common-sense practice that reuses certain items like banana peels, coffee grounds, and food that may otherwise wind up in a landfill by turning them into mulch. This type of environmental stewardship is something that residents want in Bloomfield and it represents our values,” said Mayor Michael Venezia. “I met with the Bloomfield Beautification Committee when we were first considering this initiative, and it has been well-received. I would also like to thank the DPW leadership for their willingness to become familiar with these systems in an effort to make Bloomfield more environmentally-conscious.”

The cans are solar powered, high capacity compactor waste bins with pull down hoppers and a foot pedal for easy access. They control odor and don’t allow for rodents or other animals to get in them.

“Bloomfield is moving more and more in the direction of environmental sustainability, and will continue to invest in services like these Big Belly cans that allow residents to play a direct role in reducing our carbon footprint,” said Councilwoman Jenny Mundell, liaison to the Bloomfield Beautification Committee. “I would like to thank my fellow members of the Bloomfield Beautification Committee for their vision and leadership, and Public Works and Parks Director Anthony Nesto for supporting us every step of the way.”

Residents with questions about the compost bins or the compost process are encouraged to call the DPW at 973-680-4127.

“We have installed five Big Belly cans as part of a three-year pilot program. They are all linked to a back office system that sends alerts when each can should be collected. Due to its compacting ability, it allows for garbage to go at least a week before needing to be collected at 80 percent capacity,” said Nesto.The locations of the five Big Belly cans are:

• Bloomfield Avenue and Grove;

• Berkeley and Franklin avenues;

• Bloomfield Avenue and Ella Street;

• Halycon Pond; and

• Brookside Park.