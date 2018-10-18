Grandparent’s Day at Carteret School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Grandparents’ Day was celebrated at Carteret Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 4. About 200 grandparents came to the school for lunchtime in the cafeteria. The school provided the children with lunch — Thursday is pizza day — while some grandparents brought their own sandwiches. Cookies and a beverage were offered to everyone.

Special education teacher Rachael Ciliento coordinated the event. She said it was an opportunity to bring grandparents and grandchildren together for a fun afternoon. Some amusements were provided at each table such as word puzzles and questions to ask grandparent about their school days.

The children also spoke about what they liked to do with their grandparents. Emma Lemmo, a second-grader, said she likes to play school with them.

“I’m the teacher,” she said. “I ask them to do a little writing about their families.”

Marilis, a sixth-grader, said when she and her grandfather get together, they look at motorcycles. Jillan Munswami, a fifth-grader, phones her grandfather to tell him when she is practicing her saxophone. Kaelani Ramirez, a first-grader, calls her grandmother “mom” because she is still so young.

Ciliento said not all the children taking part in the event had a grandparent with them. Parents may have come instead, but one child had a “fill-in” grandparent who was the school crossing guard.