WOFD connects with residents at event

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Returning its open house to headquarters for the first time in several years, the West Orange Fire Department held the annual event on Sunday, Oct. 14, allowing residents to try their hand at extinguishing flames and watch demonstrations about fire safety. At the event, the department personnel took apart a car to demonstrate how they would rescue a victim of a car accident, showed how they break down doors and gave fire safety tips to families.

“This is the first time in a few years we’ve done it here,” fire Chief Anthony Vecchio said in an interview with the West Orange Chronicle at the event. “We had it at the library before, but this way people can come out and see the firehouse. There’s a lot we have here that we can’t bring to the library.”

The department’s trucks and ambulances were on display in the driveway of the firehouse, and residents could sit inside them to get a feel for what the firefighters see on a daily basis. Ladders were raised while Capt. Michael Triano and his squad broke the windows and doors of a car to simulate an accident rescue.

“It’s easier here than at the library; they can see all the equipment,” Vecchio said, adding that Deputy Chief and fire official Fred Kingston had organized the day’s activities. “And this is our home, so we want them to see it. They can learn about fire safety and everyone seems to be having a great time. It’s a good-hearted event.”

Photos by Amanda Valentovic