Washington Elementary students participate in ‘Hour of Code’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Fourth- and fifth-grade students at Washington Elementary School were part of an international celebration of computer science on Dec. 7 at their “Hour of Code” events.

Schools across West Orange and the world participate in “Hour of Code” activities, most taking place during Computer Science Education Week. CSEW is timed to correspond with the Dec. 9 birthday of Adm. Grace Alice Hopper, a pioneer in the field of coding.

The “Hour of Code” began as a one-hour introduction to computer science, especially to explain the basics of code, or the language that makes it possible to create computer software, apps and websites. This also includes browsers and operating systems. There are different languages for different purposes.

Students participating in “Hour of Code” activities learn the basics that can open them to the growing field of computer science. All students in West Orange Schools have the opportunity to learn the basics of computer science, which helps in the development of problem-solving skills, logic and creativity.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD