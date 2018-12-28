West Orange High School students make toys for Mayor’s Sunshine Fund

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students in the West Orange High School machine woodworking class donated several handmade toys to the Mayor’s Sunshine Fund Toy Drive on Dec. 13.

“This was our third annual toy drive,” teacher Max Grossman said. “The students designed and hand-made the toys themselves. They spent about two weeks working on their toys.”

Mayor Robert Parisi and wife Sheila stopped by the high school to pick up approximately 20 toys for the drive. This year, the students made an additional 20 toys to be delivered to St. Barnabas Hospital for sick children to enjoy. The talented woodworkers are students ranging from sophomores to seniors.

“The students really wanted to donate to the hospital in addition to the Mayor’s Toy drive,” Grossman said, adding that the toys were delivered to the hospital Dec. 18.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD