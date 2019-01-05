Fifth homicide of 2018 happens on Christmas Eve

IRVINGTON, NJ — The year ended on a dour note as, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Irvington suffered its fifth homicide of 2018 on Monday, Dec. 24.

“Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens and Irvington Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers announced that authorities are investigating an incident in which two males were shot on Monday afternoon,” said Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly on Monday, Dec. 24. “At approximately 12:45 p.m., Irvington police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Isabella Avenue, on reports of a shooting in progress. Arriving officers observed two unresponsive males in a parked vehicle. Both men were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”

Fennelly added that one of the Christmas Eve victims was still alive when the responding officers reached the scene.

“One of the victims, who has been identified David W. King, age 59, of Irvington, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:10 p.m.,” said Fennelly. “The second male was transported to University Hospital in Newark. The identity of the second victim is being withheld for security reasons.”

Fennelly said the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office will be handling the Irvington Christmas Eve homicide, the same as it handles every homicide in Essex County.

“This incident is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Irvington Police Department,” said Fennelly. “The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.”

“It’s a travesty anytime someone loses their life for a senseless crime,” said Bowers on Wednesday, Jan. 2. “The matter is under investigation. But we will continue to work hard in reducing crime, as we have over the last four years.”