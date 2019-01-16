‘Transition to High School’ meeting informs, supports

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Incoming freshman and their parents received critical information and support from Director of Student Personnel Services and School Counseling Cheryl Butler and guidance counselors Margaret Fahey and Olivia del Spina at the Jan. 8 “Transition to High School” presentation.

“I cannot stress enough how important signing up for Naviance is,” Butler said about the program that keeps parents and students informed. “It’s like the Backpack News parents received in elementary school. It’s the way we provide ongoing information to students and parents.”

Fahey reviewed the 135-credit graduation requirement and individual requirements per subject, the rotating drop block schedule, and the functions and roles of guidance for students. The Jr. AFROTC, Collegiate Academy, Institute for the Humanities, and Institute for Math and Science require applications and are due by Feb. 1. Counselors at Roosevelt and Liberty middle schools, along with the high school, are currently working with students on schedules for the 2019-2020 school year.

Del Spina provided an overview of extracurricular activities and academic requirements to participate. Academics are prioritized for all athletes and those struggling must participate in the Athletic Students for Academic Proficiency program to bring their grades back up.

Incoming freshmen and their families will be able to attend a future event to sign up for extracurricular activities, tour the building and more in the spring.

Sign up for Naviance here or contact your child’s guidance counselor for assistance. For families that were unable to attend the Jan. 8 presentation, view the PowerPoint presentation here.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD