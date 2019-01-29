Ahoy! South Mountain YMCA launches Treasure Quest to raise funds

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Jan. 22, the South Mountain YMCA set sail on a six-week quest to raise $182,500 for programs to make the community stronger.

The Hanover Manor in East Hanover was packed with pirates as the seven branches of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges launched the 2019 Treasure Quest campaign. The branches and parent organization set a collective goal of $1.14 million.

“We will dig deep where X marks the spot to uncover the potential of everyone in our community,” South Mountain YMCA Executive Director James Goodger said.

Metro YMC President and CEO Richard K. Gorab, dressed as Jack Sparrow from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” said, “The YMCA provides the map to hidden treasures of personal accomplishment and community success; we are a place where families unearth ways to be healthy, children discover their potential and seniors embark on new adventures based on their lifetimes of experiences.”

The Metro YMCA is recognized for its stewardship. Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest charity evaluator, has awarded the Metro Y its top rating for seven years straight in recognition of the YMCA’s sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency. Only 4 percent of charities have achieved that rating.

The YMCA branches have developed evidence-based programs that address longstanding social problems, including chronic diseases, poverty, educational disparities, and abuse and neglect of children, Metro YMCA Chief Development Officer Lisa Kelly said.

“We are fully committed to our mission of promoting healthy living, youth development and social responsibility, and funds raised through the Treasure Quest campaign will support local children, families and adults in need,” Kelly said.

To contribute to the annual appeal, contact Kelly at lkelly@metroymcas.org or 973-758-9622, visit www.metroymcas.org/donate, or stop by the South Mountain YMCA at 13 Jefferson Ave. in Maplewood.