West Orange High School Color Guard Invitational highlights talent

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual West Orange High School Color Guard Invitational, held Jan. 26, brought together some of the top competing groups in New York and New Jersey. West Orange varsity and junior varsity color guard teams performed in exhibition as hosts of the event.

The audience enjoyed a wide variety of themes, music and performances. The WOHS Music Boosters helped with the event and food was available for purchase. A DJ entertained the enthusiastic crowd, who jumped up for several dances themselves.

Graduating WOHS color guard members were recognized, followed by the distribution of awards in several categories.

Below are the official results of the competition:

In the Scholastic Novice category: Hicksville High School Orange came in first, Port Chester High School second and Parsippany Hills High School third;

In the Scholastic Regional A category: Northern Valley High School came in first, Barnegat High School second, Hicksville High School Black third, Walt Whitman High School fourth and Nutley High School fifth;

In the Scholastic AA category: Hillsborough High School came in first, Matawan High School Enigma second, Morris Hills High School third, Pequannock High School fourth, Wayne Hills High School fifth and Fair Lawn High School sixth; and

In the Scholastic A category: West Milford High School came in first and Southern Regional High School second.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD