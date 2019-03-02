Brookdale students jump for American Heart Assoc. for the American Heart Association

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Under the direction of Brookdale Elementary School physical education instructor Bob Mayer, third-, fourth- and fifth-graders jumped rope on Friday, Feb. 22, for an American Heart Association fundraiser. Mayer has been a Bloomfield School District teacher for 43 years and has been promoting the AHA jump rope event since 1987. He has pretty much coordinated the activity in all the township schools over the years he has been teaching. He became involved after his mother, a heavy smoker, died of a heart attack.

“I wanted to help the kids to not smoke and to have a healthy heart,” Mayer said.

Students who raised $50 received a T-shirt and commemorative pins. Examples of T-shirts, from previous years, going back to 1987, were display in the school gymnasium. Mayer said the sixth-graders will get involved this week with “Hoops for Heart” at the school. Mayer began his participation with this fundraiser 10 years ago.

The jump-rope event under Mayer’s supervision has raised $350,000 over the years.

“I have never had a class that everyone has brought in money,” he said to the students last week.

Jumping rope is pretty much a straightforward activity but can get fancy. Taped to the gym walls were instructions on how to perform jumps called the Wheel, Double-Dutch and Traveling.

The Brookdale Home and School provided the activity with water and oranges wedges.