Allen Magill, Member of the Year 2019

Nutley St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Allen Magill is extremely honored to represent the Nutley Irish American Alliance as the 2019 Member of the Year. Special thanks are given to NIAA President Thomas J. McEnery and the officers and trustees for this great honor of being selected. Allen sends his congratulations to his fellow dignitaries and new friends, Grand Marshal Ed Saegers, Deputy Grand Marshal Noreen Haveron, parade queen Kellie Cole and Firefighter of the Year Battalion Chief Rich Cavanagh.

Born and raised in Jersey City and Bayonne by his late parents, Jean and Arthur Magill, Allen is the fifth child in a family of six children. His siblings are: Thomas Magill, Christine Columbo, Donna Mari, Jody Murphy and Jennifer Azgueta.

Allen currently resides in Nutley with his lovely wife, Shari, and their three amazing and beautiful daughters, Lindsay Kaitlyn, Samantha Rose and Jaclyn Ruth. He has been involved with town events and activities as much as possible and has loved being a part of the community. Allen is employed by The Copy Shop Inc., an authorized Toshiba copier dealer in Nutley for more than 30 years, as part of the service and then sales departments.

Allen volunteers at many NIAA events and fundraisers. He has been a part of the Relay for Life team, raising funds for the American Cancer Society for his past family members after having seen them battle this disease. He has also has been the NIAA Post Parade Chair for more than five years and has done an amazing job for our members and friends coordinating after-parade celebrations.

Allen has been extremely happy and motivated being a part of the NIAA organization and considers all the members of the Nutley Irish to be an extension of his own family. He is looking forward to representing the Nutley Irish as a proud Member of the Year in the parade down Franklin Avenue on March 2. He’s excited to share the amazing day with his family, friends, fellow dignitaries and all the members of the NIAA.