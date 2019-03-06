Forty men worked overnight to clear the streets of snow

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Anthony Nesto, director of the Bloomfield Department of Public Works and Parks, has a simple rule-of-thumb. After years of watching snow build up on municipal streets, sidewalks and parking lots, and then having it plowed, pushed, shoved and shovelled away so a township commute is almost normal, he figures it costs the township about $5,600 to remove an inch of snow. That compute takes in overtime, wear-and-tear on the vehicles, salt, fuel, outside contractors, if needed, everything connected to removing a Bloomfield snowfall. That cost is not so bad, he said, when you consider the price of removing snow in NYC, which happens to be $1.8 million an inch, on average, since 2003, according NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer. For the township storm this past Sunday night, March 3 and 4, Nesto was forecasting 5 to 8 inches.

“I think we got 6 inches,” he said in a telephone interview this past Tuesday morning. “We went out with the old-fashioned ruler.”

It was all-hands-on-deck as usual for Public Works on Sunday. Nesto arrived at 4 p.m. to open the department. Snow was anticipated to start at 5 p.m. He stayed all night.

“We had 40 people working,” he said. “There were 25 salters/plowers, 12 guys on the ground and three people in the mechanic’s shop.”

No brine was used for this storm because temperatures on Monday were forecast to be in the 40s. It would only wash away. Brine is used when freezing temperatures are forecast to follow a snowfall.

Two trees came down during the storm, but there were numerous calls for drooping TV and internet cables because of the wet snow. Multiple branches fell and residents called for these, too.

“We worked great with the police and fire departments,” Nesto said.

Five manhole covers were broken by the plows, but when you consider that there are 405 township streets to be cleared, that is not many. A barrier is placed around the open manhole. Another cover will come from DPW storage. Of the 405 township streets, 115 are snow streets and must be cleared for snow removal. The BPD alerts residents to remove their cars or the police will tow their car.

“Right now, we’re doing bus stops,” Nesto said. “There are still some sidewalks. We pushed a lot of snow down Glenridge Parkway to Broad Street. We’re getting to those piles now. That snow is going to Wright’s Field.”

There were no sewer or water calls on Monday. For the DPW, that was “huge” because it would have meant two guys taken away from snow duties.

Eight vehicles did break down, but five were back to work within the hour. The other three are out-of-commission. To fill this gap, three plows from an outside contractor came Sunday at midnight with their own drivers. Of the three DPW drivers who lost their plows, two were given older, back-up plows to operate. The third driver was assigned to a ground crew.

“It’s suppose to be in the 50s next week,” Nesto said. “But we get storms later in March or April. But then it’s in the 50s the next day. We can deal with that. But after a snow, when you go into a deep freeze, we struggle.”

The DPW guys were given an extended lunch on Monday. They had been working for hours and needed the rest. Injury is an issue when people are physically worn.

“I will say it again,” Nesto said. “Although the mayor and council don’t give us a key to the bank, they know safety is paramount. And when our residents wake up and see asphalt, they figure it was a decent job.”