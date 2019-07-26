Irvington to host NNO celebration on Aug. 6

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington will observe National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. in D. Bilal Beasley Square.

“Thank you to all sponsors who contributed to make this event a success,” said Mayor Tony Vauss on Monday, July 22.

According to the www.securitychoice.com website, the U.S. has been celebrating National Night Out on the first Tuesday of every August since 1984.

According to a statement on the NNO website, “In 1981, the National Association of Town Watch was founded to connect community watch programs across the nation and provide them the resources they needed to make a difference in their neighborhoods. In 1984, the NATW officially introduced National Night Out as a night where community members and local police officers would band together to meet with each other, discuss community safety concerns and celebrate the neighborhoods where they live.”

The NNO website further states that National Night Out “is a night for residents to forge a positive bond with the law enforcement officers that are tasked with protecting their community.”

Vauss said building bonds of trust between the public and different branches of law enforcement has always been an integral part of his plan to make Irvington clean and safe.

Both Vauss and Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers said that’s why they decided to officially designate Sgt. Sheyla Cepeda as the township’s “kids cop,” to handle any issues related to youth in town, just as Detective Marcus Smith handles the concerns of Irvington’s seniors.

Bowers said it’s all about assigning the right person to perform the right task that lends itself to serving the township community in the most effective way possible.

“It’s really about putting officers in assignments where they can best serve the community,” said Bowers on Monday, July 22, adding that this applies to the township’s annual National Night Out celebration, too.

“We have our annual event, where the people come out and enjoy a great time with the police officers, the community, the Fire Department and all departments. It’s been a wonderful tradition that we continue to carry out and we love to have an opportunity to interact with the community on a positive note on a positive basis and as you can see so many people came out today; women, children, young people, employees,” said Bowers on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the 2018 NNO event.

“National Night Out is important because it provides an occasion for the community to interact with the Police Department, when it’s not a stressful time. It’s a time where it’s fun and the cops and the community can both let their hair down and enjoy themselves and the festivities and activities and such.”

To learn more about the township’s 2019 NNO celebration, call Cepeda at 973-416-5730.