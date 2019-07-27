Orange to host 19th annual Caribbean Heritage Day Festival

ORANGE, NJ — The Caribbean Diaspora community continues to grow throughout the state of New Jersey. To celebrate this, Orange is hosting the “Caribbean Heritage Day Festival” on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Monte Irvin Park. The highlight of the festival is the diverse Caribbean community, showcasing local arts, food, music and culture.

The dynamism and diversity of Caribbeans and Caribbean-Americans have contributed to this nation’s story in extraordinary ways. Millions of people in the United States are connected to their Caribbean neighbors through ties of commerce and family relationships, reinforced by the values and history both hold in common.

This family-friendly festival celebrates the many contributions of Caribbean-Americans in New Jersey and beyond. The festival welcomes 6,000 guests each year and continues to grow. Orange Mayor Dwayne D. Warren said, “Each year, we get bigger and better and our guests get to sample such an incredible array of the Caribbean culture. We have food from Haiti, Jamaica and Trinidad, to name a few. We want this to be a time when families can come together and sample the finest of our Caribbean community. We work hard to make sure that it’s a really fun and inclusive day.”

Featured artists this year include youth sensation Da Big Show, local New York and New Jersey DJ’s and artists such as King Tappa, BRP Zoe, George Prophet, dance sensation group AmDe, and steel pan band group Pan Evolution, alongside international artist Nessa Preppy “de Snack Boss.”

The festivities will continue with Caribbean dances, music, food, arts and crafts. This free event will also have a kiddie section with games and rides for children to enjoy.

This year sponsors include East Orange General Hospital, Pennoni, MGM Hauling, The Angel Project and Essex County Executive Joe DiVincenzo, to name just a few.

For more information about this event, contact Nikki Amos at 862-212-2078 or Mr. Godfrey at 973-266-4053.

Vendor space and sponsor packets are available.