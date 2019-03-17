West Orange shakes its shamrocks at 2019 parade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade was a smashing success for the 68th year in a row. Though it was raining, that did not deter the West Orange community from showing its Irish pride.

This year the parade was led by Grand Marshal Carol Sharkey-Corcoran, who followed in her parents’ footsteps, as both had in the past served as grand marshals at the West Orange parade. In fact, Sharkey-Corcoran’s mother was the first female grand marshal in a St. Patrick’s Day parade in the state of New Jersey.

Sharkey-Corcoran was joined by Deputy Grand Marshals Carolyn Diver Torchia, Joseph Fagan and Terry McHugh.

Photos by Steve Ellmore