Police force coming out for National Night Out celebration

IRVINGTON, NJ — Mayor Tony Vauss and Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers said they are looking forward to this year’s annual National Night Out in D. Bilal Beasley Square on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m.

“National Night Out is always a great event for the entire township community,” said Bowers on Tuesday, July 23. “It’s an opportunity for police and the community to get together and have a good, safe time in a public space. Our goal is to make Irvington clean and safe, and we can’t do that without the support and cooperation from the public, and events like National Night Out help build bridges between police and the community.”

Bowers said the “safe” part of Vauss’ mission is also an acronym related to the Public Safety Department’s overall plan to fight crime in town.

“S.A.F.E. stands for Selected Area Field Enforcement,” said Bowers.

Irvington has always officially observed National Night Out with Sgt. Sheyla Marquez-Cepeda organizing events for residents of all ages outside the Police and Fire Headquarters building.

Vauss and Bowers said Marquez-Cepeda’s track record of hosting the township’s annual National Night Out, coordinating the annual Halloween celebration, assistance with the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and Gift Giveaway, and many other family-oriented community events is why they designated her as the township’s “Kids Cop” in 2018. She is specifically assigned to handle all issues related to children in town.

“She’s been reassigned to the mayor’s detail,” said Vauss on Monday, July 22. “We believe this is a good thing for the township, especially our children and youth.”

“It’s really about putting officers in assignments where they can best serve the community,” said Bowers on Monday, July 22. “In this case, Sgt. Cepeda has always had the temperament to work with kids. She works well with them. You can tell by the way they respond to her with smiles and excitement. So assigning her to a unit where she interacts with kids is a win for the department and the community.”

“Thank you to all sponsors who contributed to make this event a success,” said Vauss on Monday, July 22.

For more information about National Night Out 2019, call Marquez-Cepeda at 973-416-5730.