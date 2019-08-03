Rapper Fatboy SSE is added to Unity Day lineup

IRVINGTON, NJ — Mayor Tony Vauss has announced the addition of new school rap star Fatboy SSE to the 18th annual Unity Day celebration lineup in Orange Avenue Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, which already features old school hip-hop artist Big Daddy Kane.

Fatboy, whose name is Tyriq Thomas Kimbrough, grew up in Irvington, one more reason the mayor said he should be honored at this year’s Unity Day event.

“It’s all about generations and connecting them together and you have to be in a position to hear what’s going on in their world and be able to translate that, because we’ve all had a beginning and some of us had rougher beginnings than others and he can be an inspiration to others,” Vauss said Wednesday, July 24.

The mayor added that he and his administration are happy to partner with Fatboy and anyone else who wants to do positive work for the community.

“He wants to put Irvington on the map, but he wants to put it on the map for his generation,” Vauss said. “I’m happy that he’s from Irvington. “

Fatboy said he’s happy and proud to be an Irvington native, too.

“I thank Ant and Tony Vauss, because they’re making it possible for me to give back to my community,” said Fatboy during a telephone interview on Wednesday, July 24. “I’m there on Aug. 10 on time. I want to help make Irvington a better place. I think they’re doing a good job. Five or six years ago, you couldn’t even walk through Irvington without drama. I want to build more programs for the kids and the youth in Irvington. Everybody in New Jersey should come to my recreation spot in Irvington. Irvington is the stepping stone.”

Tony Vauss Jr. agreed with his old friend and his father.

“We got Unity Day coming up and the mayor actually wants to honor Fatboy and present him with a proclamation,” said Vauss Jr. on Wednesday, July 24. “Unity Day is all about bringing people in town together. The best thing about this generation is it’s all about the grind. You gotta continue to work hard. It’s all about the community, no matter which side.”

Vauss Sr. said he couldn’t agree more, which is why he decided to add Fatboy to the lineup at the 18th annual Unity Day celebration, which includes Anonymous, Crème, Helen & Terry Jones, Marlena Moniece and Chinah Blac, in addition to Big Daddy Kane. Monique Lattice and Jay the Comedian will be hosting this year’s celebration, which will also feature DJ Qua and his son, DJ Taj, with his crew EMG.

If it rains, the event will be held inside Irvington High School on Clinton Avenue.

For more information about the 18th annual Unity Day celebration, call Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Donald Malloy at 973-668-0729.